Top Player Prop Bets for Hornets vs. Pacers on November 4, 2023
Tyrese Haliburton and Terry Rozier are two of the players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the Charlotte Hornets square off at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Hornets vs Pacers Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets
LaMelo Ball Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: +114)
|8.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -118)
- LaMelo Ball is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 6.2 less than Saturday's over/under.
- He averages 0.5 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 6.5).
- Ball averages 9.0 assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Saturday.
- Ball has knocked down 2.0 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Terry Rozier Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: +112)
- The 22.3 points Rozier has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop total set for Saturday (21.5).
- He has grabbed 3.7 rebounds per game, 0.2 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (3.5).
- Rozier has averaged 5.3 assists per game this season, 0.8 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).
- Rozier has averaged 1.3 made three-pointers per game, 1.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Gordon Hayward Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -104)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +164)
- Gordon Hayward's 14.7-point scoring average is 0.8 less than Saturday's over/under.
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (4.5).
- Hayward's assists average -- 5.3 -- is 0.8 higher than Saturday's prop bet (4.5).
- He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.
NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers
Tyrese Haliburton Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (Over: -122)
|3.5 (Over: -114)
|11.5 (Over: -141)
|2.5 (Over: -108)
- The 20.0 points Haliburton has scored per game this season is 0.5 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (20.5).
- He has averaged 1.8 more rebounds per game (5.3) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (3.5).
- Haliburton has averaged 12.3 assists per game, 0.8 more than Saturday's assist over/under (11.5).
- Haliburton's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).
Myles Turner Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -106)
|3.5 (Over: -106)
|4.5 (Over: -132)
|2.5 (Over: +112)
- Myles Turner is scoring 17.0 points per game this season, 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.
- He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 8.5.
- He has made 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday.
