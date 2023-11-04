The Chattanooga Mocs (7-2) take on a fellow SoCon foe when they visit the Furman Paladins (7-1) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Finley Stadium Davenport Field.

Chattanooga owns the 57th-ranked defense this season (346.6 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking 24th-best with a tally of 420.7 yards per game. In terms of total offense, Furman ranks 41st in the FCS (382.4 total yards per game) and 62nd on the other side of the ball (352.1 total yards allowed per game).

Furman vs. Chattanooga Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Furman vs. Chattanooga Key Statistics

Furman Chattanooga 382.4 (44th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 420.7 (6th) 352.1 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (91st) 185.5 (24th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 148.4 (59th) 196.9 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 272.2 (12th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has thrown for 1,446 yards (180.8 ypg) to lead Furman, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 487 yards (60.9 ypg) on 83 carries with five touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has rushed for 613 yards on 140 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 296 receiving yards on 32 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Ben Ferguson has caught 18 passes and compiled 246 receiving yards (30.8 per game) with one touchdown.

Kyndel Dean's 16 catches (on 20 targets) have netted him 216 yards (27 ypg).

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has racked up 2,383 yards (264.8 ypg) on 167-of-260 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 139 rushing yards (15.4 ypg) on 51 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Ailym Ford, has carried the ball 119 times for 485 yards (53.9 per game), scoring four times.

This season, Gino Appleberry Jr. has carried the ball 109 times for 479 yards (53.2 per game) and six touchdowns.

Jamoi Mayes' leads his squad with 819 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 48 receptions (out of 43 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jayin Whatley has hauled in 37 receptions totaling 700 yards, finding the end zone seven times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Sam Phillips has compiled 47 receptions for 478 yards, an average of 53.1 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

