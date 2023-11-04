The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) visit the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 in a matchup between Sun Belt foes at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. Old Dominion is a 1-point underdog. The over/under is set at 50.5.

Coastal Carolina is totaling 444.8 yards per game on offense (26th in the FBS), and rank 83rd on defense, yielding 386.1 yards allowed per game. With 365.6 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Old Dominion ranks 82nd in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 79th, giving up 383.4 total yards per game.

Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Coastal Carolina -1 -110 -110 50.5 -110 -110 -115 -105

Coastal Carolina Recent Performance

The Chanticleers have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three contests, producing 477.3 total yards per game during that stretch (-5-worst). They've been more successful defensively, allowing 373.7 total yards per contest (73rd).

Offensively, the Chanticleers have put up 29.3 points per game over their last three games (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have given up an average of 15.7 points on defense over that timeframe (32nd-ranked).

Despite sporting the 32nd-ranked pass offense over the last three contests (301.7 passing yards per game), Coastal Carolina ranks -70-worst in pass defense over that stretch (271 passing yards surrendered per game).

Offensively, the Chanticleers have averaged 175.7 rushing yards per game over their last three games (76th-ranked). Meanwhile, they have surrendered an average of 102.7 rushing yards on defense during that stretch (53rd-ranked).

In their past three contests, the Chanticleers have covered the spread each time, and are 3-0 overall.

Coastal Carolina has not hit the over in its past three contests.

Week 10 Sun Belt Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

When playing as at least 1-point favorites this season, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 3-1.

Coastal Carolina has combined with its opponent to hit the over in one of eight games with a set total (12.5%).

Coastal Carolina has a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Coastal Carolina has a 1-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).

The Chanticleers have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has 1,919 passing yards for Coastal Carolina, completing 67.4% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has 344 rushing yards on 72 carries with four touchdowns. He's also added 14 catches for 151 yards (18.9 per game).

CJ Beasley has collected 173 yards on 44 attempts, scoring one time.

Sam Pinckney's leads his squad with 613 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 41 receptions (out of 65 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jared Brown has put together a 528-yard season so far with three touchdowns, reeling in 38 passes on 52 targets.

Jameson Tucker's 13 receptions are good enough for 280 yards and two touchdowns.

Micheal Mason paces the team with three sacks, and also has one TFL and 27 tackles.

Clayton Isbell has been all over the field, leading the team in both tackles and interceptions. He has 37 tackles and three interceptions so far.

