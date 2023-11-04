The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Chanticleers favored by 1 point. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Coastal Carolina Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Coastal Carolina (-1) 50.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Coastal Carolina (-0.5) 50.5 -105 -114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Coastal Carolina has covered six times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Chanticleers are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

Old Dominion is 6-1-0 ATS this year.

The Monarchs have been an underdog by 1 point or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in six of those matchups.

Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

