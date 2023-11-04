Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 4, when the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and Old Dominion Monarchs square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection model sides with the Chanticleers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Coastal Carolina vs. Old Dominion Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (-1) Toss Up (50.5) Coastal Carolina 28, Old Dominion 23

Week 10 Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

Based on this game's moneyline, the Chanticleers' implied win probability is 53.5%.

The Chanticleers have six wins in eight games against the spread this season.

In games they were favored in by 1 point or more so far this season, the Coastal Carolina went 3-1 against the spread.

The Chanticleers have had one game (out of eight) go over the total this season.

The total for this game is 50.5, 9.0 points fewer than the average total in Coastal Carolina games thus far this season.

Old Dominion Betting Info (2023)

The Monarchs have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this season, the Monarchs have compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread.

In games this year in which they were an underdog by 1 point or more, the Monarchs have a 6-1 record against the spread.

The Monarchs have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The average point total for Old Dominion this year is 2.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Chanticleers vs. Monarchs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Coastal Carolina 30.3 20.6 36.8 14.8 23.8 26.5 Old Dominion 24.5 26.0 25.0 22.0 24.0 30.0

