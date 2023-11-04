The Citadel Bulldogs (0-8) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Mercer Bears (6-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Johnson Hagood Stadium in a SoCon battle.

It's been a hard stretch for Citadel, which ranks worst in scoring offense (8.5 points per game) and fourth-worst in scoring defense (37.5 points per game allowed) in 2023. From an offensive standpoint, Mercer is posting 26.0 points per contest (58th-ranked). It ranks 50th in the FCS on the other side of the ball (25.1 points allowed per game).

Citadel vs. Mercer Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Johnson Hagood Stadium

Citadel vs. Mercer Key Statistics

Citadel Mercer 249.8 (121st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 340.8 (42nd) 476.4 (122nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.3 (86th) 122.3 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.0 (67th) 127.5 (121st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (67th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (105th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Citadel Stats Leaders

Graeson Underwood has racked up 760 yards (95.0 ypg) on 67-of-130 passing with three touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 150 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 45 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Cooper Wallace, has carried the ball 76 times for 278 yards (34.8 per game). He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 172 receiving yards on 12 catches with two touchdowns through the air.

Johnny Crawford III has racked up 207 yards on 62 attempts, scoring two times.

Jay Graves-Billips' team-high 174 yards as a receiver have come on 14 catches (out of 11 targets) with one touchdown.

Tyson Trottier's four receptions have yielded 124 yards and one touchdown.

Mercer Stats Leaders

Carter Peevy has thrown for 1,794 yards (199.3 ypg) to lead Mercer, completing 67.1% of his passes and recording nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 223 yards (24.8 ypg) on 86 carries with seven touchdowns.

Al Wooten II's team-high 503 rushing yards have come on 100 carries, with five touchdowns. He also leads the team with 104 receiving yards (11.6 per game) on 11 catches with one touchdown.

Ty James has totaled 50 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 935 (103.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has seven touchdowns.

Devron Harper has put up a 424-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 38 passes on 39 targets.

