The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) and the Tennessee State Tigers (6-2) meet at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

It's been a difficult stretch for Charleston Southern, which ranks third-worst in total offense (234.3 yards per game) and 22nd-worst in total defense (419.9 yards per game allowed) in 2023. Tennessee State is putting up 333.1 total yards per game on offense this season (82nd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 325.9 total yards per game (40th-ranked).

Charleston Southern vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Charleston Southern vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Charleston Southern Tennessee State 234.3 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.1 (80th) 419.9 (107th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.9 (40th) 100.9 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.5 (39th) 133.4 (120th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.6 (95th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has 777 yards passing for Charleston Southern, completing 49.6% of his passes and recording four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

TJ Ruff has 471 rushing yards on 104 carries with four touchdowns.

JD Moore has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 217 yards (27.1 per game) with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' team-leading 341 yards as a receiver have come on 19 receptions (out of 20 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jaden Scott has reeled in 11 passes while averaging 17.6 yards per game.

Noah Jennings has been the target of 11 passes and compiled 10 grabs for 124 yards, an average of 15.5 yards per contest.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has compiled 878 yards (109.8 per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes and recording five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 148 yards with four touchdowns.

Jordan Gant is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 409 yards, or 51.1 per game. He's found the end zone nine times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Rouse has piled up 358 yards (on 87 carries) with two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis paces his squad with 371 receiving yards on 13 receptions with two touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson has put together a 188-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 16 passes on 14 targets.

Dayron Johnson has racked up 179 reciving yards (22.4 ypg) this season.

