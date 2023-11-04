The Tennessee State Tigers are expected to come out on top in their game versus the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Charleston Southern vs. Tennessee State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-9.9) 44.7 Tennessee State 27, Charleston Southern 17

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers put together a 3-7-0 ATS record last year.

Buccaneers games went over the point total five out of 10 times last season.

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Tigers have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Buccaneers vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 14.9 31.5 16.2 18.4 12.7 53.3 Tennessee State 26.5 21.5 37.0 15.5 13.3 32.0

