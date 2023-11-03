South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in York County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
York County, South Carolina has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Clover High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clover, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
York Comprehensive High School at Riverside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Greer, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hillcrest High School at Nation Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fort Mill, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.