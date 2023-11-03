Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Spartanburg County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Dorman High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Boiling Springs High School at Dutch Fork High School