South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Pickens County, South Carolina this week? We have the information below.
Pickens County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Easley High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
