Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lexington County, South Carolina this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Lexington County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

Chapin High School at Stratford High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Goose Creek, SC

Goose Creek, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Lexington High School at Gaffney High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Gaffney, SC

Gaffney, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cane Bay High School at White Knoll High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3

7:30 PM ET on November 3 Location: Lexington, SC

Lexington, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Boiling Springs High School at Dutch Fork High School