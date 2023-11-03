South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chesterfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Chesterfield County, South Carolina this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chesterfield County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Central High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dixie High School at McBee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: McBee, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
