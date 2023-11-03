Bucks vs. Knicks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) hit the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The matchup has a point total of 223.5.
Bucks vs. Knicks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|223.5
Bucks Betting Records & Stats
- Milwaukee and its opponents went over 223.5 combined points in 47 of 82 games last season.
- Milwaukee games had an average of 230.2 points last season, 6.7 more than the over/under for this game.
- Milwaukee won 44 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.
- Milwaukee won 81.8% of the games last season in which it was favored on the moneyline (54-12).
- The Bucks had a record of 35-6 in games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter (85.4%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Bucks have an implied win probability of 69.2%.
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York has played just one game this season that finished with a combined score over 223.5 points.
- New York's games this season have had an average of 205 points, 18.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- New York is 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have were defeated in both of the games they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +180.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies New York has a 35.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Bucks vs Knicks Additional Info
Additional Bucks Insights & Trends
- When playing at home last season, the Bucks owned a better record against the spread (23-18-0) compared to their ATS record in away games (21-20-0).
- The Bucks went over the total more often at home last year, hitting the over in 25 of 41 home matchups (61%). On the road, they hit the over in 18 of 41 games (43.9%).
- Last season the Bucks averaged 116.9 points per game, only 3.8 more than the 113.1 the Knicks conceded.
- When Milwaukee scored more than 113.1 points, it was 33-15 versus the spread and 42-6 overall.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks put up 19 fewer points per game (103) than the Bucks give up to opponents (122).
Bucks vs. Knicks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Bucks
|Knicks
|116.9
|116
|8
|11
|33-15
|27-20
|42-6
|30-17
|113.3
|113.1
|14
|12
|34-17
|37-14
|44-7
|38-13
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.