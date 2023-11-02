Will Sebastian Aho light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sebastian Aho score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200

Aho stats and insights

Aho has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Rangers.

Aho has picked up two assists on the power play.

He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 18 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

