Hurricanes vs. Rangers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The New York Rangers (7-2) bring a five-game win streak into a home matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes (6-4), who have won three in a row, on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO.
Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which squad we pick to emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projection model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Rangers 4, Hurricanes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Rangers (-120)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Rangers (-1.5)
Hurricanes vs Rangers Additional Info
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have a record of 6-4 this season and are 2-0-2 in overtime contests.
- Carolina has won both of its games that were decided by one goal.
- The Hurricanes have earned 12 points in their nine games with three or more goals scored.
- This season, Carolina has scored a single power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Carolina is 5-2-0 (10 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents twice, earning a total of two points across those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Rangers Rank
|Rangers AVG
|Hurricanes AVG
|Hurricanes Rank
|17th
|3.11
|Goals Scored
|3.6
|6th
|2nd
|2
|Goals Allowed
|3.7
|29th
|27th
|28.2
|Shots
|35.1
|2nd
|1st
|26.1
|Shots Allowed
|26.2
|2nd
|2nd
|34.38%
|Power Play %
|25%
|8th
|10th
|83.87%
|Penalty Kill %
|75%
|21st
Hurricanes vs. Rangers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
