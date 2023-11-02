Will Michael Bunting Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 2?
The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game versus the New York Rangers is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Michael Bunting find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Michael Bunting score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)
Bunting stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Bunting has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Rangers yet this season.
- Bunting has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.
- He has a 15.0% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have given up 18 goals in total (just two per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
