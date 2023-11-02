The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas included, will meet the New York Rangers on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Necas? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas' plus-minus rating this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is -7.

Necas has netted a goal in a game three times this year in 10 games played, including multiple goals once.

In six of 10 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Necas has an assist in five of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 57.1% that Necas hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Necas has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Necas Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 18 goals in total (only two per game) which ranks second.

The team's goal differential (+10) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 10 Games 4 9 Points 2 4 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

