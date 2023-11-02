Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 2?
For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the New York Rangers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Martin Necas a player who is likely score a goal? We break it all down in the piece below.
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Necas stats and insights
- In three of 10 games this season, Necas has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Rangers.
- He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.
- Necas averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 18 goals in total (just two per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
