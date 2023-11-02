Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi Score a Goal Against the Rangers on November 2?
Can we anticipate Jesperi Kotkaniemi finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jesperi Kotkaniemi score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)
Kotkaniemi stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Kotkaniemi has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Rangers.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Kotkaniemi's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Rangers defensive stats
- The Rangers have conceded 18 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 17.6 blocked shots per game.
Hurricanes vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
