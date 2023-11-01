Just because you're lounging on the couch watching the Wofford game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Terriers with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Details can be located below.

Wofford team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Corey Tripp 7 15.4 5.6 3.1 0.6 0.0 Dillon Bailey 7 13.4 2.0 1.4 0.3 0.0 Chase Cormier 7 11.7 2.4 1.0 0.4 0.0 Kyler Filewich 7 9.0 7.6 2.1 0.6 1.0 Jeremy Lorenz 7 7.3 6.1 0.9 0.6 1.4 Jackson Sivills 7 6.3 3.6 1.6 0.6 0.6 Chase Martin 7 6.1 3.9 1.4 0.1 0.3 Quentin Meza 7 5.4 1.6 1.6 0.3 0.0 Belal El Shakery 6 4.2 2.0 1.5 0.2 0.3 Joe Spinelli 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Wofford season stats

Wofford's record is just just 2-5 so far this season.

The Terriers are 2-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 0-3 in neutral-site games this year.

Wofford beat the No. 306-ranked (according to the RPI) High Point Panthers, 99-98, on November 11, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Terriers are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

There are no games versus Top 25 teams left on Wofford's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Wofford games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Middle Tennessee A 7:30 PM Wed, Dec 6 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Coastal Carolina A 2:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Kentucky Christian H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Oklahoma State A 3:00 PM

