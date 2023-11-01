Buy Tickets for Winthrop Eagles Women's Basketball Games
Winthrop's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 4-5) on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Carolina University Bruins.
Upcoming Winthrop games
Winthrop's next matchup information
- Opponent: Carolina University Bruins
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Winthrop Coliseum
Top Winthrop players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Marissa Gasaway
|9
|10.1
|10.7
|0.9
|1.4
|0.4
|41.5% (34-82)
|0.0% (0-1)
|Leonor Paisana
|9
|8.9
|3.6
|2.6
|1.0
|0.0
|34.2% (26-76)
|27.7% (13-47)
|Jada Ryce
|9
|8.4
|3.2
|3.3
|1.7
|0.0
|34.2% (26-76)
|15.4% (4-26)
|Ronaltha Marc
|9
|8.3
|3.6
|2.0
|1.6
|0.4
|38.7% (29-75)
|33.3% (3-9)
|Blessing Okoh
|9
|6.3
|4.7
|0.4
|1.1
|0.7
|29.7% (22-74)
|21.6% (8-37)
