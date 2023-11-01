Winthrop's 2023-24 women's college basketball season continues (the Eagles are currently 4-5) on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, at home versus the Carolina University Bruins.

Upcoming Winthrop games

Winthrop's next matchup information

Opponent: Carolina University Bruins

Carolina University Bruins Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Winthrop players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Marissa Gasaway 9 10.1 10.7 0.9 1.4 0.4 41.5% (34-82) 0.0% (0-1) Leonor Paisana 9 8.9 3.6 2.6 1.0 0.0 34.2% (26-76) 27.7% (13-47) Jada Ryce 9 8.4 3.2 3.3 1.7 0.0 34.2% (26-76) 15.4% (4-26) Ronaltha Marc 9 8.3 3.6 2.0 1.6 0.4 38.7% (29-75) 33.3% (3-9) Blessing Okoh 9 6.3 4.7 0.4 1.1 0.7 29.7% (22-74) 21.6% (8-37)

