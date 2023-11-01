It's not enough to simply be a fan of South Carolina State. You need to look the part, too. Represent the Bulldogs by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

South Carolina State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Davion Everett 8 11.3 6.9 0.5 0.9 0.3 Mitchel Taylor 8 9.6 2.5 3.4 1.6 0.0 Omar Croskey 8 8.0 2.9 1.1 1.8 0.1 Wilson Dubinsky 8 7.8 2.1 1.1 0.8 0.0 Jordan Simpson 8 6.1 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 Michael Teal 8 5.9 1.6 2.3 0.5 0.1 Drayton Jones 8 5.0 5.4 1.0 0.5 0.9 Caleb McCarty 8 4.3 3.3 0.4 1.0 0.5 James Morrow 8 3.4 2.6 0.4 0.4 0.4 Atiba Taylor 5 4.4 0.6 0.8 0.4 0.0

South Carolina State season stats

South Carolina State has only two wins (2-6) this season.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 at home and 0-6 on the road this year.

In terms of its best win this season, South Carolina State beat the North Florida Ospreys at home on November 13. The final score was 87-77.

The Bulldogs have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, South Carolina State has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming South Carolina State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Charleston Southern A 5:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Bethune-Cookman H 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 11 Jacksonville H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Pittsburgh A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 UNC Asheville A 6:00 PM

