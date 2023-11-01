With a record of 8-0, the South Carolina Gamecocks' women's hoops squad's next game is versus the Utah Utes, beginning at 2:30 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming South Carolina games

South Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: Utah Utes

Utah Utes Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Location: Mohegan Sun Arena

Mohegan Sun Arena Broadcast: ESPN

Top South Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Kamilla Cardoso 8 14.4 11.5 1.8 0.6 3.3 61.3% (46-75) - MiLaysia Fulwiley 8 12.3 2.6 3.3 1.5 1.4 48.1% (37-77) 27.6% (8-29) Te-Hina Paopao 7 12.9 3.0 3.7 0.9 0.1 50.0% (32-64) 52.8% (19-36) Raven Johnson 8 10.9 4.6 6.8 3.0 0.0 56.3% (36-64) 47.6% (10-21) Chloe Kitts 8 10.0 6.6 1.5 0.4 0.9 48.3% (29-60) 0.0% (0-1)

