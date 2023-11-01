Buy Tickets for Presbyterian Blue Hose Basketball Games
Presbyterian's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Blue Hose are currently 6-4) on Wednesday, December 13 at 12:00 PM ET, at home versus the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.
Upcoming Presbyterian games
Presbyterian's next matchup information
- Opponent: Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs
- Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Templeton Physical Education Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Presbyterian players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Samage Teel
|10
|12.6
|2.5
|3.0
|0.7
|0.0
|44.6% (41-92)
|51.7% (15-29)
|Marquis Barnett
|10
|12.3
|4.5
|3.0
|1.8
|1.3
|43.6% (44-101)
|17.9% (5-28)
|Jonah Pierce
|10
|9.9
|5.5
|0.4
|0.4
|0.7
|62.5% (40-64)
|-
|Kobe Stewart
|10
|7.0
|5.5
|1.4
|0.8
|0.3
|43.8% (28-64)
|27.6% (8-29)
|Kory Mincy
|10
|6.5
|1.0
|1.1
|0.6
|0.0
|54.5% (24-44)
|50.0% (11-22)
