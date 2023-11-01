Presbyterian's 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues (the Blue Hose are currently 6-4) on Wednesday, December 13 at 12:00 PM ET, at home versus the Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs.

Upcoming Presbyterian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Wed, Dec 13 Mid-Atlantic Christian H 12:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Kennesaw State H 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Furman A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Wake Forest A 3:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 JWU Charlotte H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Charleston Southern A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 UNC Asheville H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Winthrop H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Gardner-Webb A 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 High Point H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Longwood A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Radford A 4:30 PM
Wed, Jan 31 South Carolina Upstate H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 High Point A 7:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Gardner-Webb H 7:00 PM

Presbyterian's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Mid-Atlantic Christian Mustangs
  • Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Templeton Physical Education Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Presbyterian players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Samage Teel 10 12.6 2.5 3.0 0.7 0.0 44.6% (41-92) 51.7% (15-29)
Marquis Barnett 10 12.3 4.5 3.0 1.8 1.3 43.6% (44-101) 17.9% (5-28)
Jonah Pierce 10 9.9 5.5 0.4 0.4 0.7 62.5% (40-64) -
Kobe Stewart 10 7.0 5.5 1.4 0.8 0.3 43.8% (28-64) 27.6% (8-29)
Kory Mincy 10 6.5 1.0 1.1 0.6 0.0 54.5% (24-44) 50.0% (11-22)

