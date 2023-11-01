Do you live and breathe all things Presbyterian? Then take off that ketchup-stained sweatshirt and put on some officially licensed gear -- like jerseys, T-shirts, and hats -- to show your pride in the Blue Hose. For additional details, including current team stats, keep scrolling.

Presbyterian team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Samage Teel 8 14.0 2.8 3.4 0.9 0.0 Marquis Barnett 8 13.4 4.6 3.5 2.1 1.5 Jonah Pierce 8 10.0 5.9 0.5 0.5 0.8 Kaleb Scott 8 7.5 3.9 0.4 0.4 0.3 Kobe Stewart 8 6.3 5.6 1.6 0.9 0.4 Crosby James 8 5.9 0.9 0.8 0.0 0.1 Jamahri Harvey 7 6.7 2.6 1.0 0.6 0.3 Kory Mincy 8 5.5 1.0 0.6 0.4 0.0 Trevon Reddish 8 5.5 4.8 2.1 0.8 0.5 Carl Parrish 7 3.9 1.0 1.1 0.3 0.0

Presbyterian season stats

Presbyterian has five wins so far this season (5-3).

The Blue Hose have a 2-1 record at home and a 2-1 record on the road while going 1-1 in neutral-site games.

Presbyterian took down the No. 295-ranked (according to the RPI) Citadel Bulldogs, 71-64, on November 13, which goes down as its best win of the season.

The Blue Hose, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

Presbyterian's remaining schedule includes no games versus Top 25 squads.

Upcoming Presbyterian games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 VMI A 1:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Florida A&M H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Mid-Atlantic Christian H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Kennesaw State H 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Furman A 7:00 PM

