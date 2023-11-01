The Charlotte Hornets, with Mark Williams, face off versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Williams had 18 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 133-121 loss versus the Nets.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-102)

Over 11.5 (-102) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-102)

Looking to bet on one or more of Williams's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Rockets were ranked 28th in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 118.6 points per contest.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per game last year, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Rockets gave up 26.1 per game last year, ranking them 24th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were ranked last in the league last season, giving up 14.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mark Williams vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 26 12 13 0 0 1 1 1/18/2023 19 17 6 0 0 5 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.