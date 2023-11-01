The Houston Rockets (0-3) will try to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (1-2) on November 1, 2023 at Toyota Center. The game airs on Space City Home Network and BSSE.

Hornets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Rockets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot 45.7% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 48.2% the Rockets' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Charlotte had a 15-14 record in games the team collectively shot over 48.2% from the field.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Rockets finished first.

The Hornets put up an average of 111 points per game last year, 7.6 fewer points than the 118.6 the Rockets gave up.

When it scored more than 118.6 points last season, Charlotte went 14-4.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets averaged 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 112.7 away.

At home, the Hornets allowed 116.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 118.2.

The Hornets knocked down more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than away (10.4) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.9%) than away (32.1%).

