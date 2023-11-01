On deck for the Furman Paladins women (6-4) is a game away versus the South Carolina Upstate Spartans, beginning at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Furman games

Furman's next matchup information

Opponent: South Carolina Upstate Spartans

South Carolina Upstate Spartans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Location: G.B. Hodge Center

Top Furman players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jada Session 10 14.8 9.8 1.6 1.5 0.0 47.9% (56-117) 50.0% (1-2) Sydney Ryan 10 12.8 5.3 0.8 0.8 0.0 52.6% (40-76) 48.0% (24-50) Niveya Henley 10 11.9 4.4 1.5 0.5 0.3 43.4% (43-99) 40.0% (16-40) Kate Johnson 10 11.5 7.0 1.3 0.6 1.1 62.5% (45-72) 0.0% (0-1) Tate Walters 9 12.0 4.3 4.9 1.4 0.4 35.8% (39-109) 26.0% (13-50)

