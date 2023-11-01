The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers women (4-5) will next play at home against the North Carolina-Pembroke Braves, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Coastal Carolina games

Coastal Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: North Carolina-Pembroke Braves

North Carolina-Pembroke Braves Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: HTC Center

Top Coastal Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Deaja Richardson 7 16.7 2.1 1.7 1.1 0.0 40.0% (42-105) 30.4% (17-56) Makaila Cange 9 12.9 7.0 1.7 1.7 0.8 57.5% (46-80) 23.8% (5-21) Arin Freeman 9 10.4 4.8 2.0 2.0 0.0 34.7% (34-98) 0.0% (0-3) Alancia Ramsey 9 8.1 8.2 0.7 0.6 0.3 37.9% (25-66) - Dalanna Carter 9 7.3 3.7 1.2 1.3 0.0 31.3% (21-67) 30.0% (3-10)

