A matchup at home versus the Wofford Terriers is coming up for the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-5), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Coastal Carolina games

Coastal Carolina's next matchup information

Opponent: Wofford Terriers

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Location: HTC Center

Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Coastal Carolina players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jacob Meyer 8 13.5 5.0 2.8 1.6 0.3 45.3% (43-95) 43.3% (13-30) Kylan Blackmon 8 13.4 3.8 2.0 1.5 0.0 40.0% (34-85) 37.0% (20-54) John Ojiako 8 12.9 9.9 1.0 1.0 1.8 64.1% (41-64) - Kevin Easley Jr. 8 12.0 6.5 2.3 0.8 0.4 48.0% (36-75) 36.8% (7-19) Jimmy Nichols 8 9.0 4.8 0.8 0.0 1.4 54.0% (27-50) 50.0% (4-8)

