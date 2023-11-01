The Clemson Tigers women (5-4) will next play at home against the Duke Blue Devils, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Clemson games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Duke H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Georgia State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Air Force H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 East Tennessee State H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 North Carolina A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Florida State H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Georgia Tech A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Syracuse A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Louisville H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Virginia Tech A 12:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 25 NC State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 Wake Forest H 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Boston College H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Feb 4 Virginia A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Miami (FL) A 6:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Clemson's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Littlejohn Coliseum

Top Clemson players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Amari Robinson 9 16.0 6.2 2.6 1.1 0.2 55.0% (55-100) 33.3% (7-21)
Dayshanette Harris 9 10.4 3.2 4.7 1.7 0.0 46.4% (32-69) 37.5% (3-8)
Ruby Whitehorn 9 10.4 4.1 1.4 1.4 0.2 51.9% (40-77) 21.1% (4-19)
Maddi Cluse 9 8.9 4.1 1.2 0.9 0.0 44.6% (29-65) 35.7% (5-14)
Mackenzie Kramer 9 7.2 0.8 0.6 0.1 0.0 37.3% (19-51) 37.5% (15-40)

