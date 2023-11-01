Buy Tickets for Clemson Tigers Women's Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers women (5-4) will next play at home against the Duke Blue Devils, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch the Clemson Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Clemson games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Clemson's next matchup information
- Opponent: Duke Blue Devils
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Littlejohn Coliseum
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Clemson's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Clemson players
Shop for Clemson gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Amari Robinson
|9
|16.0
|6.2
|2.6
|1.1
|0.2
|55.0% (55-100)
|33.3% (7-21)
|Dayshanette Harris
|9
|10.4
|3.2
|4.7
|1.7
|0.0
|46.4% (32-69)
|37.5% (3-8)
|Ruby Whitehorn
|9
|10.4
|4.1
|1.4
|1.4
|0.2
|51.9% (40-77)
|21.1% (4-19)
|Maddi Cluse
|9
|8.9
|4.1
|1.2
|0.9
|0.0
|44.6% (29-65)
|35.7% (5-14)
|Mackenzie Kramer
|9
|7.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.1
|0.0
|37.3% (19-51)
|37.5% (15-40)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.