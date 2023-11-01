Next up for the Charleston Southern Buccaneers women (2-7) is a game away versus the Georgia Southern Eagles, beginning at 11:00 AM ET on Thursday, December 14.

Upcoming Charleston Southern games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 14 Georgia Southern A 11:00 AM
Mon, Dec 18 Charlotte H 6:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 East Carolina A 1:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Francis Marion H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Presbyterian A 6:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Longwood H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Gardner-Webb H 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 South Carolina Upstate A 4:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 High Point H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Winthrop A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 UNC Asheville H 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Radford H 6:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Longwood A 2:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Winthrop H 6:00 PM
Wed, Feb 14 Gardner-Webb A 7:00 PM

Charleston Southern's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Georgia Southern Eagles
  • Day/Time: December 14, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET
  • Location: W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

Top Charleston Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Catherine Alben 9 15.4 4.0 2.1 2.1 0.0 39.1% (54-138) 39.5% (15-38)
Kennedi Jackson 9 13.3 5.9 0.7 0.1 0.4 45.0% (49-109) 25.0% (2-8)
Madison Adamson 9 7.2 7.4 2.0 1.1 0.4 40.7% (24-59) 35.7% (5-14)
Keshunti Nichols 9 4.6 4.0 0.8 1.2 0.7 39.0% (16-41) 0.0% (0-3)
Jordan Berry 9 4.1 1.2 2.4 0.6 0.0 26.7% (12-45) 21.7% (5-23)

