On deck for the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) is a game at home versus the North Alabama Lions, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13.

Upcoming Charleston Southern games

Charleston Southern's next matchup information

Opponent: North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions Day/Time: December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: The Buc Dome

The Buc Dome Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Charleston Southern players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% RJ Johnson 8 17.1 1.4 3.3 0.5 0.3 51.2% (43-84) 40.0% (10-25) Taje' Kelly 8 14.9 8.1 2.0 0.4 0.5 49.5% (45-91) 33.3% (3-9) Daren Patrick 8 10.4 4.0 2.4 0.3 0.4 41.0% (32-78) 32.6% (14-43) A'lahn Sumler 8 9.3 1.9 1.3 0.8 0.1 40.7% (24-59) 33.3% (12-36) Louis Hutchinson 8 4.9 2.0 0.3 0.4 0.0 34.4% (11-32) 30.4% (7-23)

