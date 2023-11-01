Where to Get Adam Thielen Panthers Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Adam Thielen 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|86
|68
|652
|250
|4
|9.6
Thielen Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|12
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|9
|7
|54
|1
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|14
|11
|145
|1
|Week 4
|Vikings
|8
|7
|76
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|13
|11
|107
|1
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|13
|11
|115
|1
|Week 8
|Texans
|11
|8
|72
|0
|Week 9
|Colts
|6
|5
|29
|0
|Week 10
|@Bears
|10
|6
|42
|0
Adam Thielen's Next Game
- Matchup: Carolina Panthers vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: FOX
- Favorite: Cowboys -10.5
- Over/Under: 42 points
