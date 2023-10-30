P.J. Washington NBA Player Preview vs. the Nets - October 30
The Charlotte Hornets, with P.J. Washington, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.
With prop bets available for Washington, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.
P.J. Washington Prop Bets vs. the Nets
- Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-102)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)
Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- On defense the Nets gave up 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.
- Giving up 45.1 rebounds per game last season, the Nets were 27th in the league in that category.
- In terms of assists, the Nets conceded 23.4 per game last season, ranking them third in the league.
- Looking at three-point defense, the Nets were seventh in the league last year, giving up 11.8 makes per game.
P.J. Washington vs. the Nets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/5/2023
|36
|8
|8
|3
|2
|0
|0
|12/31/2022
|33
|12
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|12/7/2022
|30
|12
|5
|7
|1
|1
|0
|11/5/2022
|34
|18
|3
|2
|3
|4
|0
