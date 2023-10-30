The Charlotte Hornets, Mark Williams included, match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Monday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams tallied two points in his last game, which ended in a 111-99 loss against the Pistons.

In this article, we break down Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Mark Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-122)

Over 10.5 (-122) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-139)

Nets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Nets allowed 112.5 points per game last year, eighth in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nets gave up 45.1 rebounds per contest last year, 27th in the NBA in that category.

The Nets gave up 23.4 assists per game last year (third in the league).

The Nets were the seventh-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 11.8 makes per contest.

Mark Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 24 10 14 0 0 0 1 12/31/2022 15 8 7 0 0 0 0

