Should you bet on Jaccob Slavin to score a goal when the Carolina Hurricanes and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Slavin stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Slavin has zero points on the power play.
  • He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 13.0% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 25 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 16th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 13.8 hits and 16.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.