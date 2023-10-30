The Brooklyn Nets (0-2) take on the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) on October 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hornets and Nets.

Hornets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Nets Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets shot 45.7% from the field, 0.6% lower than the 46.3% the Nets' opponents shot last season.

Last season, Charlotte had a 19-18 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.3% from the field.

The Hornets were the ninth-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nets finished 29th.

The Hornets averaged only 1.5 fewer points per game last year (111) than the Nets gave up to opponents (112.5).

Charlotte put together a 19-17 record last season in games it scored more than 112.5 points.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

The Hornets averaged 109.2 points per game at home last season, and 112.7 on the road.

The Hornets allowed fewer points at home (116.1 per game) than away (118.2) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Hornets sunk fewer trifectas on the road (10.4 per game) than at home (11.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.1%) than at home (33.9%) too.

