The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to stop a six-game losing streak. Here are best bets recommendations.

When is Texans vs. Panthers?

  • Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Our computers expect the same result as BetMGM, but have the Texans winning by a considerably larger margin (16.6 points). Take the Texans.
  • The Texans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 63.0%.
  • The Texans are playing as the moneyline favorite in their first game this season.
  • Houston has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -170 or shorter.
  • This season, the Panthers have been listed as the underdog in six games and failed to win any of those contests.
  • Carolina has not won as an underdog of +142 or more on the moneyline this season in five such games.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Houston (-3.5)
  • The Texans have covered the spread four times this season (4-2-0).
  • The Panthers have not won a game against the spread this year (0-5-1).
  • Carolina has not covered a spread when it is at least 3.5-point underdogs (0-5).

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (43.5)
  • The two teams average a combined 2.3 fewer points per game, 41.2 (including the postseason), than this game's over/under of 43.5 points.
  • Opponents of these teams have averaged a combined 49.8 points per game, 6.3 more than the over/under for this matchup.
  • Out of the Texans' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).
  • Three of the Panthers' six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Nico Collins Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
6 91.2 3

Bryce Young Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs
5 193.4 6 13.0 0

