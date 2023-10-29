The Carolina Panthers (0-6) host the Houston Texans (3-3) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium and will try to break a six-game losing streak.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Texans vs. Panthers

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina

TV: FOX

Panthers Insights

The Panthers put up 18.7 points per game, comparable to the 18.8 the Texans give up.

The Panthers average 294.7 yards per game, 59.3 fewer yards than the 354 the Texans give up.

This season Carolina rushes for 10.5 fewer yards per game (98) than Houston allows (108.5).

The Panthers have eight giveaways this season, while the Texans have nine takeaways.

Panthers Home Performance

At home, the Panthers average fewer points (15 per game) than they do overall (18.7). But they also concede fewer at home (20.5) than overall (31).

The Panthers accumulate 235.5 yards per game at home (59.2 fewer than overall), and allow 303 at home (39.2 fewer than overall).

Carolina picks up fewer passing yards at home (144 per game) than it does overall (196.7), but it also givse up fewer at home (168.5 per game) than overall (197.8).

The Panthers accumulate fewer rushing yards at home (91.5 per game) than they do overall (98), but they also concede fewer at home (134.5 per game) than overall (144.3).

The Panthers successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than they do overall (40%), but also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (33.3%) than overall (34.3%).

Panthers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/1/2023 Minnesota L 21-13 FOX 10/8/2023 at Detroit L 42-24 FOX 10/15/2023 at Miami L 42-21 CBS 10/29/2023 Houston - FOX 11/5/2023 Indianapolis - CBS 11/9/2023 at Chicago - Amazon Prime Video 11/19/2023 Dallas - FOX

