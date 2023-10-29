Our computer model projects a victory for the Houston Texans when they face the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, October 29 at 1:00 PM ET -- for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Texans are compiling 22.5 points per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank eighth, surrendering 18.8 points per game. With 294.7 total yards per game on offense, the Panthers rank 24th in the NFL in 2023. On defense, they rank 19th, surrendering 342.2 total yards per contest.

Panthers vs. Texans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Texans (-3.5) Over (43.5) Texans 31, Panthers 14

Panthers Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Panthers.

Carolina is winless against the spread this season (0-5-1).

The Panthers have not covered the spread this year (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this year, three of Carolina's six games with a set number have hit the over.

Games involving the Panthers this year have averaged 43.3 points per game, a 0.2-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Texans Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Texans' implied win probability is 64.9%.

Houston has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

This season, games featuring the Texans have gone over the point total twice.

The over/under for this game is 43.5 points, 1.4 more than the average point total for Texans games this season.

Panthers vs. Texans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Houston 22.5 18.8 23.3 16.7 21.7 21 Carolina 18.7 31 15 20.5 20.5 36.3

