How to Watch the NBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
The Los Angeles Lakers versus the Sacramento Kings is a game to see on a Sunday NBA schedule that has six exciting matchups.
Today's NBA Games
The Oklahoma City Thunder face the Denver Nuggets
The Nuggets look to pull off a road win at the Thunder on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSOK and ALT
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- OKC Record: 2-0
- DEN Record: 2-0
- OKC Stats: 116.0 PPG (11th in NBA), 104.5 Opp. PPG (seventh)
- DEN Stats: 113.5 PPG (14th in NBA), 105.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (32.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 7.0 APG)
- DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (25.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 9.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: DEN -1.5
- DEN Odds to Win: -130
- OKC Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 228.5 points
The Houston Rockets face the Golden State Warriors
The Warriors hope to pick up a road win at the Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 0-2
- GS Record: 1-1
- HOU Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
- GS Stats: 113.0 PPG (16th in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (15th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.5 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 6.5 APG)
- GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (34.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: GS -4.5
- GS Odds to Win: -190
- HOU Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 226.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks play the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks go on the road to face the Bucks on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 1-0
- ATL Record: 0-2
- MIL Stats: 118.0 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.0 Opp. PPG (20th)
- ATL Stats: 115.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Damian Lillard (39.0 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (20.5 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 10.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- ATL Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 238.5 points
The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Portland Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers hit the road the 76ers on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHI Record: 0-1
- POR Record: 0-2
- PHI Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- POR Stats: 104.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (16th)
Players to Watch
- PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (31.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 8.0 APG)
- POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.0 PPG, 5.5 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -10.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -400
- POR Odds to Win: +310
- Total: 218.5 points
The Los Angeles Clippers face the San Antonio Spurs
The Spurs go on the road to face the Clippers on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSC, and BSSW
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LAC Record: 1-1
- SA Record: 1-1
- LAC Stats: 120.5 PPG (fifth in NBA), 115.5 Opp. PPG (19th)
- SA Stats: 122.5 PPG (third in NBA), 124.0 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- LAC Key Player: Kawhi Leonard (24.0 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 5.5 APG)
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.0 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: LAC -9.5
- LAC Odds to Win: -400
- SA Odds to Win: +300
- Total: 228.5 points
The Sacramento Kings play host to the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SAC Record: 1-1
- LAL Record: 1-1
- SAC Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (21st)
- LAL Stats: 103.5 PPG (27th in NBA), 107.0 Opp. PPG (ninth)
Players to Watch
- SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (20.5 PPG, 15.0 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.5 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 3.0 APG)
