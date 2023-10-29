Will Laviska Shenault Jr. Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Laviska Shenault Jr. has been ruled out for the Carolina Panthers' Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Shenault's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Rep Laviska Shenault Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Entering Week 8, Shenault has seven receptions for 43 yards -- 6.1 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus 12 carries for 55 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.
Keep an eye on Shenault's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Out (DNP)
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Stephen Sullivan (DNP/illness): 0 Rec
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Week 8 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Justin Watson
- Click Here for Darren Waller
- Click Here for Taysom Hill
- Click Here for Brock Purdy
- Click Here for Nathaniel Dell
Panthers vs. Texans Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Shenault 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|7
|7
|43
|68
|0
|6.1
Shenault Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|16
|0
|Week 2
|Saints
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|1
|1
|12
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Dolphins
|3
|3
|15
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.