Laviska Shenault Jr. has been ruled out for the Carolina Panthers' Week 8 contest against the Houston Texans. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Shenault's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Entering Week 8, Shenault has seven receptions for 43 yards -- 6.1 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus 12 carries for 55 yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on seven occasions.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Out (DNP)

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Panthers have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (DNP/illness): 0 Rec



Week 8 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Shenault 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 7 7 43 68 0 6.1

Shenault Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0

