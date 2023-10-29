At Bank of America Stadium in Week 8, the Carolina Panthers' Adam Thielen will be lined up against the Houston Texans pass defense and Steven Nelson. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on this important matchup.

Panthers vs. Texans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Texans 77.5 12.9 8 42 9.72

Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen has totaled 49 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 509 (84.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 59 times and has four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, placing sixth-last in the NFL with 1,180 total passing yards (196.7 per game). It also ranks 30th in yards per attempt (4.9).

The Panthers have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 26th in the NFL by tallying 18.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 27th in the NFL with 294.7 total yards per contest.

Carolina is passing the ball more than any other team in the league, chucking it 40.2 times per contest.

In the red zone, the Panthers pass the ball less often than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (52.5% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.

Steven Nelson & the Texans' Defense

Steven Nelson has picked off a team-leading three passes. He also has 24 tackles and five passes defended to his name.

In terms of passing yards conceded, Houston is 16th in the league at 1,473 (245.5 per game).

The Texans' points-against average on defense is 18.8 per game, fifth-best in the NFL.

No player has put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed four players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Steven Nelson Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Steven Nelson Rec. Targets 59 29 Def. Targets Receptions 49 5 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.4 19 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 509 24 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 84.8 4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 177 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 3 Interceptions

