Adam Thielen will be running routes against the seventh-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers play the Houston Texans in Week 8, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Thielen has a team-high 509 receiving yards on 49 grabs (59 targets), with four TDs, averaging 84.8 yards per game.

Thielen vs. the Texans

Thielen vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston's defense has not let a player amass 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Texans have allowed four opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Houston has not given up more than one receiving TD to an opposing player on the season.

The 245.5 passing yards the Texans yield per game makes them the 26th-ranked pass defense in the NFL this year.

So far this season, the Texans have conceded four passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 0.7 per game. That ranks first among NFL teams.

Panthers Player Previews

Adam Thielen Receiving Props vs. the Texans

Receiving Yards: 67.5 (-111)

Thielen Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Thielen has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 83.3% of his games (five of six).

Thielen has been targeted on 59 of his team's 241 passing attempts this season (24.5% target share).

He is averaging 8.6 yards per target (35th in NFL play), picking up 509 yards on 59 passes thrown his way.

Thielen has a touchdown catch in four of six games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has 40.0% of his team's 10 offensive touchdowns this season (four).

With seven red zone targets, Thielen has been on the receiving end of 33.3% of his team's 21 red zone pass attempts.

Thielen's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Dolphins 10/15/2023 Week 6 13 TAR / 11 REC / 115 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 10/8/2023 Week 5 13 TAR / 11 REC / 107 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 10/1/2023 Week 4 8 TAR / 7 REC / 76 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 9/24/2023 Week 3 14 TAR / 11 REC / 145 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Saints 9/18/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 7 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

