The Week 9 college football slate includes five games with Big Ten teams involved. Read below to get up-to-date key players and results from each completed game.

Jump to Matchup:

Indiana vs. Penn State | Maryland vs. Northwestern

Week 9 Big Ten Results

Penn State 33 Indiana 24

Pregame Favorite: Penn State (-30.5)

Penn State (-30.5) Pregame Total: 45.5

Penn State Leaders

Passing: Drew Allar (20-for-31, 210 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Drew Allar (20-for-31, 210 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Kaytron Allen (18 ATT, 81 YDS)

Kaytron Allen (18 ATT, 81 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (8 TAR, 6 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

Indiana Leaders

Passing: Brendan Sorsby (13-for-19, 269 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Brendan Sorsby (13-for-19, 269 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Josh Henderson (12 ATT, 57 YDS)

Josh Henderson (12 ATT, 57 YDS) Receiving: DeQuece Carter (3 TAR, 3 REC, 104 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Penn State Indiana 342 Total Yards 349 210 Passing Yards 269 132 Rushing Yards 80 1 Turnovers 1

Northwestern 33 Maryland 27

Pregame Favorite: Maryland (-14.5)

Maryland (-14.5) Pregame Total: 48.5

Northwestern Leaders

Passing: Brendan Sullivan (16-for-23, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Brendan Sullivan (16-for-23, 265 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sullivan (14 ATT, 56 YDS)

Sullivan (14 ATT, 56 YDS) Receiving: Joseph Himon II (2 TAR, 2 REC, 67 YDS)

Maryland Leaders

Passing: Taulia Tagovailoa (30-for-47, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT)

Taulia Tagovailoa (30-for-47, 274 YDS, 3 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Colby McDonald (5 ATT, 43 YDS)

Colby McDonald (5 ATT, 43 YDS) Receiving: Jeshaun Jones (10 TAR, 9 REC, 78 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Northwestern Maryland 364 Total Yards 391 265 Passing Yards 274 99 Rushing Yards 117 0 Turnovers 2

Upcoming Week 9 Big Ten Games

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Wisconsin Badgers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 28

Saturday, October 28 Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Camp Randall Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Ohio State (-14.5)

