Looking for details on how to watch all of the Week 9 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can watch all six games involving teams from the Big 12.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big 12 Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV West Virginia Mountaineers at UCF Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Oklahoma Sooners at Kansas Jayhawks 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Houston Cougars at Kansas State Wildcats 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo) BYU Cougars at Texas Longhorns 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ABC Iowa State Cyclones at Baylor Bears 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cincinnati Bearcats at Oklahoma State Cowboys 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!