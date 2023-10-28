SEC opponents match up when the No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers (5-2) and the Kentucky Wildcats (5-2) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kroger Field.

Tennessee ranks 44th in scoring offense (31.6 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (19.4 points allowed per game) this season. In terms of total offense, Kentucky ranks 93rd in the FBS (352.3 total yards per game) and 50th defensively (346.6 total yards allowed per game).

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

Channel: ESPN

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Tennessee Kentucky 438.1 (46th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.3 (104th) 310.9 (13th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 346.6 (39th) 217.3 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 155.6 (68th) 220.9 (75th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.7 (105th) 8 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 10 (62nd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 1,535 yards (219.3 ypg) on 140-of-223 passing with 12 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 232 rushing yards (33.1 ypg) on 47 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has carried the ball 91 times for a team-high 593 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

This season, Jabari Small has carried the ball 73 times for 383 yards (54.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

Squirrel White's team-high 416 yards as a receiver have come on 39 catches (out of 53 targets) with one touchdown.

Ramel Keyton has caught 19 passes for 301 yards (43 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Bru McCoy has a total of 217 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary has thrown for 1,377 yards (196.7 per game) while completing 53.8% of his passes and tossing 14 touchdown passes with seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 111 carries for 781 yards, or 111.6 per game. He's found the end zone eight times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 15 catches for 193 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has compiled 137 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has collected 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 338 (48.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has put together a 282-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 17 passes on 35 targets.

Barion Brown's 47 targets have resulted in 23 receptions for 276 yards and one touchdown.

