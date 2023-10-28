The Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) bring the 12th-ranked passing D in college football into a clash with the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5), who boast the No. 16 passing attack, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Aggies are big, 16.5-point favorites. The over/under in this outing is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. South Carolina matchup.

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +550 FanDuel Texas A&M (-16.5) 52.5 -800 +540

Week 9 Odds

South Carolina vs. Texas A&M Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Gamecocks have been an underdog by 16.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Texas A&M has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Aggies have been favored by 16.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.

South Carolina 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the SEC +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

